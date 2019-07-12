Two House committees issued subpoenas for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify to Congress about his investigation into the Trump presidential campaign and foreign interference in the 2016 election. (Published Tuesday, June 25, 2019)

Testimony by special counsel Robert Mueller may be delayed one week as two sides negotiate a longer Capitol Hill appearance, sources told NBC News Friday.

Mueller had been scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees on July 17 about his two-year investigation of Russian attempts to influence the 2016 election and possible collusion and obstruction by President Donald Trump.

The two committees are negotiating with Mueller's representatives and the Justice Department to delay the hearing in exchange for more time for questioning. The testimony may now take place one week later, on the 24th. But the situation is still fluid and nothing has been finalize as talks continue, NBC News reported.