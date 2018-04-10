Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is cooperating with federal investigators looking into a $130,000 payment she received from President Donald Trump's personal attorney, multiple sources familiar with the proceedings told NBC News.

The cooperation is in connection with a broader federal probe of the attorney, Michael Cohen, which triggered a raid on his office and hotel room on Monday.

Sources told NBC News the search warrants were executed by the FBI and federal prosecutors in New York in coordination with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.