Stormy Daniels Offers to Pay Back $130K to Talk Trump

The actress Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Friday, March 9, 2018. She claims to have had an affair with President Donald Trump and has filed a lawsuit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory.

Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who says she had an "intimate" relationship with President Donald Trump in 2006 and 2007, offered Monday to give back the $130,000 she was paid for her silence so she can speak freely about Trump and release any text messages, photos and videos she might have, NBC News reported.

Daniels sent a letter with the offer to Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who brokered a nondisclosure agreement before the election that she now claims is void, and to a lawyer who said he is representing Cohen and a company Cohen formed in connection with the agreement and the payment sent to Clifford in October 2017.

The White House has denied Trump had an affair with Clifford, and Cohen obtained a temporary restraining order barring Clifford from disclosing "confidential information" related to the agreement.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says in the letter that the money would be wired to an account designated by Trump by Friday, though the offer is only open until noon Tuesday.

'Late Night': A Closer Look at Trump Paying Stormy Daniels

Seth Meyers takes a closer look at the Trump administration's mounting legal headaches and scandals, including a potential campaign finance violation involving a porn star. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

"This has never been about the money," said Michael Avenatti, Cliford's lawyer.