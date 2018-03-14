Watch: Student Walkouts in Cities Across the US

Thousands of students across the country are staging walkouts Wednesday to protest gun violence, one month after 17 people were killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Empower, the youth wing of the Women’s March, urged students to leave class at 10 a.m. local time for 17 minutes. Here is a view of livestreams and other coverage of the protests from several cities.

