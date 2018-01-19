The Anti-Trump 'Resistance' Turns a Year Old — and Grows Up

In this file photo, protesters walk during the Women's March on Washington, with the U.S. Capitol in the background, on Jan. 21, 2017. Large crowds are attending the anti-Trump rally a day after Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president.

The pink "pussy hat" is in a museum collection, protesters have left the airports and George Orwell's "1984" has fallen back off the best-seller list.

But the energy behind the anti-Donald Trump protests that exploded a year ago, which turned everything from T-shirts to yoga into a form of political "resistance," has started to shape into a surprisingly sophisticated political force ahead of November's midterm elections, NBC News reported.

"Last year we marched and we resisted and we organized and now we're going to bring that collective power to the polls," said Bob Bland, co-chair of the Women's March. "Moving into 2018, we need to look beyond just 'resistance.'"

This weekend, the anniversary of Trump's inauguration and the massive Women's March that followed, there will be more marches — 389 are planned around the world. But organizers this year are more focused on a new political effort dubbed PowerToThePolls, which aims to register 1 million voters and will kick off Sunday in Las Vegas.

