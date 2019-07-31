Top Moments From Second Democratic Debate, Night 1

Reparations

Author Marianne Williamson’s breakout moment happened when she was asked about reparations for slavery. She proposed $200-500 billion in reparations not as “financial assistance," but as “payment of a debt that is owed."



"We need to recognize that when it comes to the economic gap between blacks and whites in America, it does come from a great injustice that has never been dealt with," Williamson said.



READ FULL RECAP

Getty Images