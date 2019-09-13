Top Moments From the 3rd Democratic Debate

Shouting in the Seats

Protestors interrupted former Vice President Joe Biden as he was answering a question about what he had learned from setbacks. It was difficult to make out what they were shouting though they wore t-shirts reading, "Defend DACA, Abolish ICE, Citizenship for All," referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals policy. Biden paused in his answer until they were removed from the debate hall. Afterward Biden talked about the deaths of his first wife, Neilia, and his daughter, Naomi, and later his son Beau and said he dealt with it by finding purpose.

Win McNamee/Getty Images