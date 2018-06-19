Trump Admin. Discussed Separating Moms, Kids to Deter Asylum-Seekers in Feb. 2017 - NBC Bay Area
Trump Admin. Discussed Separating Moms, Kids to Deter Asylum-Seekers in Feb. 2017

Published at 2:01 AM PDT on Jun 19, 2018

    Family Separations at Border Continue, Political Divide Intensifies

    Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen and Attorney General Jeff Sessions respond to the separation of migrant children from their parents. (Published Monday, June 18, 2018)

    The Department of Homeland Security was discussing separating migrant children from their mothers in the earliest days of the Trump administration, NBC News reported.

    Obtained by MSNBC, notes from a closed-door town hall meeting on Feb. 2, 2017, for Citizenship and Immigration Services asylum officers show the agency's chief told officers they might have to "hold mothers longer" and "hold children in HHR/ORR," an acronym for facilities for children run by the Department of Health and Human Services.

    The policies he laid out were intended to lower the number of immigrants claiming asylum, which was at a 20-year high point in 2016.

    The Trump administration has been falsely claiming that the increasing number of children being separated from their parents at the southern border is not its own policy but a tragic byproduct of enforcing the law.

    Hundreds March on New Tent City in Tornillo, Texas

    [NATL] Hundreds March on New Tent City in Tornillo, Texas

    Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke led protestors in a Father's Day march to the new "tent city" in Tornillo, Texas, that will house migrant children separated from their parents upon arrival in the United States.

     

     

    (Published Sunday, June 17, 2018)
