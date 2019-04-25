Trump Campaign Hasn't Committed to Staying Away From Hacked Material - NBC Bay Area
Trump Campaign Hasn't Committed to Staying Away From Hacked Material

Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani recently maintained that there was “nothing wrong with taking information from Russians”

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 36 minutes ago

    AP
    In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks to the "Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit," Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Atlanta.

    President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has not publicly stated that it will not use hacked materials to its advantage, in contrast with the Democratic National Committee and a long list of the party's 2020 candidates, NBC News reported

    Special counsel Robert Mueller's report said that while investigators had found no criminal conspiracy between the campaign and the Russians, the Trump team expected to "benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts." 

    The White House, Trump's 2020 campaign and the Republican National Committee have not responded to requests for comment about future use of hacked materials. Vice President Mike Pence did not directly respond to a question from NBC News Wednesday about whether he regretted the campaign’s use of hacked emails in 2016 and whether he would pledge not to do so again. 

    Notably, Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani recently maintained that there was “nothing wrong with taking information from Russians.”

