Trump Defends Biden After Democratic Debate, Says Harris Got 'Too Much Credit'
Decision 2020

The latest news on the race for president in 2020

Trump Defends Biden After Democratic Debate, Says Harris Got 'Too Much Credit'

In Thursday’s debate, the former vice president was put on the defensive when California Sen. Kamala Harris challenged his record on desegregation and school busing

Published 2 hours ago

    Kamala Harris to Biden on Busing: 'That Little Girl Was Me'

    Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., took former Vice President Joe Biden to task over his past opposition to busing to integrate public schools, telling him she faced discrimination and "that little girl was me," during Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.

    (Published Thursday, June 27, 2019)

    President Donald Trump on Saturday defended former Vice President Joe Biden’s performance in the first Democratic presidential debate and said Sen. Kamala Harris got "too much credit" for her searing attack on Biden over his history on race and busing to desegregate schools, NBC News reported.

    Although he conceded that Biden "didn’t do well, certainly," Trump said the facts might not have been on Biden’s side and that had he "answered the question a little bit differently, it would have been a different result."

    Speaking to reporters at a news conference after the G-20 summit in Japan, Trump said that the line of attack by Harris was "so out of the can," suggesting it was rehearsed ahead of time.

    "It wasn’t that outstanding, and I think probably he was hit harder than he should have been hit," Trump said.

