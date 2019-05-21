Trump Expected to Name Ken Cuccinelli to Top Immigration Role

Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli is expected to be named President Donald Trump's "immigration czar," overseeing the administration's immigration policies from the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reported.
A White House official didn't clarify what Cuccinelli's title or official job responsibilities would be, but the announcement could come within the week.
Trump has been discussing appointing an "immigration czar" for months, and was also considering former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. But Kobach reportedly had a list of requirements, including access to the president and to a government plane.
Cuccinelli has been seen as an immigration hardliner, sharing the president's views on border security. But he was a strong critic of Trump during the Republican primary.