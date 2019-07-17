Trump Fuels Rally Crowd Chant of 'Send Her Back!'

One day after the House voted to condemn his racist tweets, and just hours after it killed a resolution to impeach him, President Donald Trump resumed his rhetorical assault on four Democratic women lawmakers Wednesday at a re-election rally in Greenville, N.C.

"(Rep. Ilhan) Omar laughed that Americans speak of al Qaeda in a menacing tone," he said. "You don’t say America with this intensity. You say al Qaeda makes you proud. Al Qaeda makes you proud. You don’t speak that way about America," he added, referring to her remarks in a 2013 interview.

The crowd broke into a chant of "Send her back!"