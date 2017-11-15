Trump Has Awkward Water Bottle Moment on TV

President Donald Trump reached for a bottle of water during a speech about his trip to Asia and it had the internet abuzz. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017)

President Donald Trump was very thirsty — for some more positive news coverage of his lengthy Asia trip, and for some water.

While speaking at the White House on Wednesday about his 11 days abroad, Trump abruptly stopped talking and stooped to look for water behind the podium. Staffers typically leave a water bottle or glass under the podium, but this time the president came up empty, NBC News reported.

"They don't have water," Trump said. "That's okay." A voice in the wings alerted him to a bottle of Fiji water within arms reach.

Trump grabbed for it, seeming to keep it away from his body and out of camera view as he unscrewed the cap before taking some gulps, reminiscent of another ill-fated political water bottle sip by Sen. Marco Rubio — which Trump had mocked.

