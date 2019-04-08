Trump Has for Months Been Urging Administration to Reinstate Child Separation Policy, Sources Say - NBC Bay Area
Immigration in America

Full coverage of immigration issues in the U.S.

Trump Has for Months Been Urging Administration to Reinstate Child Separation Policy, Sources Say

The president has been pushing this policy since January, the sources said

Published 1 minute ago

    Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump speaks with members of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection as he tours the border wall between the United States and Mexico in Calexico, California, on Friday, April 5, 2019.

    President Donald Trump has for months urged his administration to reinstate large-scale separation of migrant families crossing the border, three U.S. officials with knowledge of meetings at the White House told NBC News.

    Kirstjen Nielsen, Trump's outgoing Homeland Security Secretary, resisted, setting her at odds with the president.

    According to two of the sources, Nielsen told Trump that federal court orders prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from reinstating the policy and that he would be reversing his own executive order from June that ended family separation.

    Trump has been pushing this policy since January, the sources said, when the numbers of undocumented immigrants crossing the border began to rise.

