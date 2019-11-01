President Donald Trump points toward the crowd during a "Keep America Great" campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on Nov. 1, 2019, in Tupelo, Mississippi. Trump is campaigning in Mississippi ahead of the state's gubernatorial election where Republican candidate Tate Reeves is in a close race with Democrat Jim Hood.

President Donald Trump went after Democrats on Friday, claiming that the House impeachment inquiry was part of a planned attempt to illegitimately remove the president from office, attacking his 2020 rivals in his first campaign rally since the House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry, NBC News reported.

“First they engineered the Russia hoax,” Trump said, “then the Mueller witch hunt,” he continued, speaking to a crowd of supporters at the BancorpSouth Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi. “That didn't work out too well, did it? That fizzled.”

“And now corrupt politicians Nancy Pelosi and ‘Shifty’ Adam Schiff and the media are continuing with the deranged impeachment witch hunt,” Trump said, again mocking Rep. Adam Schiff’s last name.

Trump called this week’s House vote a move to “nullify” the votes of millions of Americans in the 2016 election and claimed that the Democratic Party had been plotting to “overthrow the election” results since the moment he was elected.