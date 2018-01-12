President Donald Trump torched himself and may have singed his immigration plans.

That's because Trump sabotaged his own leverage in bipartisan negotiations over an immigration deal when he reportedly asked lawmakers why the U.S. accepts immigrants from "s--thole countries" — Haiti, El Salvador and nations in Africa — but doesn't take more from Norway, NBC News reported.

Some members of Trump's party quickly condemned the remarks as insensitive, and many Democrats simply called them "racist."

If Trump wants a big immigration deal now, he'll have to "give a lot more to both Democrats and Republicans who want a more compassionate approach," said Ali Noorani, executive director of the advocacy group National Immigration Forum. "He's going to lose leverage in this negotiation."

Sec. Mnuchin Introduces New IRS Tax Withholding Tables