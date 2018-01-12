Trump Just Made Immigration Deal He Wants Harder to Reach: Analysis - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Trump Just Made Immigration Deal He Wants Harder to Reach: Analysis

"He's going to lose leverage in this negotiation," said Ali Noorani, executive director of the advocacy group National Immigration Forum

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Just Made Immigration Deal He Wants Harder to Reach: Analysis
    Drew Angerer/Getty Images, File
    A file photo of President-elect Donald Trump on Dec. 9, 2016, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

    President Donald Trump torched himself and may have singed his immigration plans.

    That's because Trump sabotaged his own leverage in bipartisan negotiations over an immigration deal when he reportedly asked lawmakers why the U.S. accepts immigrants from "s--thole countries" — Haiti, El Salvador and nations in Africa — but doesn't take more from Norway, NBC News reported.

    Some members of Trump's party quickly condemned the remarks as insensitive, and many Democrats simply called them "racist."

    If Trump wants a big immigration deal now, he'll have to "give a lot more to both Democrats and Republicans who want a more compassionate approach," said Ali Noorani, executive director of the advocacy group National Immigration Forum. "He's going to lose leverage in this negotiation."

    Sec. Mnuchin Introduces New IRS Tax Withholding Tables

    [NATL] Sec. Mnuchin Introduces New IRS Tax Withholding Tables

    Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin introduced new tax withholding guidelines from the IRS during a press conference at the White House on Jan. 11, 2018. Employers will be expected to use new withholding tax rates by Feb. 15.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices