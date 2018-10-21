Trump May Have Lost His Bet on Saudi Prince MBS

President Donald Trump says it "certainly looks" as though missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi is dead. (Published Friday, Oct. 19, 2018)

Trump: 'Certainly Looks' As Though Saudi Writer is Dead

On Friday the Saudi government finally admitted that writer Jamal Khashoggi had died inside its Istanbul consulate, saying he had been killed in a fight.

From the outset of his presidency, Trump has offered a warm embrace to Saudi Arabia and its ambitious royal heir, Mohammed bin Salman, believing he could help the U.S. confront Iran in the Middle East.

But the gamble appears to have backfired badly, experts and former officials tell NBC News, with the young prince now implicated in the killing of Khashoggi, who dared to criticize the regime.