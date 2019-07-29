Trump Plan Didn't Note Threat to 500K Free School Lunches: Dems - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
3 Dead, 15 Hurt in Garlic Fest Shooting
logo_bay_2x

Trump Plan Didn't Note Threat to 500K Free School Lunches: Dems

A proposed overhaul to the food stamp program did not include the USDA’s own estimate that more than 500,000 children would lose automatic eligibility for free school meals

Published 46 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Trump Plan Didn't Note Threat to 500K Free School Lunches: Dems
    Mary Esch/AP, File
    In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, students fill their lunch trays at J.F.K Elementary School in Kingston, N.Y.

    The Trump administration determined that more than 500,000 children would no longer be automatically eligible for free school meals under a proposed overhaul to the food stamp program, but left that figure out of its formal proposal, NBC News reported, citing House Democrats.

    The U.S. Department of Agriculture wants to crack down on eligibility for food stamps, estimating that 3.1 million Americans would lose benefits under the proposed rule that the agency unveiled on Tuesday.

    The proposal, however, did not include the USDA’s own estimate that more than 500,000 children would lose automatic eligibility for free school meals under the proposed change, according to Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor.

    The agency declined to respond to questions about the rule’s impact, saying that it “cannot provide additional information during the public comment period,” a USDA spokesperson told NBC News.

    Puerto Rico Gov. Announces He Will Resign on Aug. 2

    [NATL] Puerto Rico Gov. Announces He Will Resign on Aug. 2

    Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rosselló has announced that he will resign effective Aug. 2. Justice Secretary Wanda Vázquez is slated to take over the position.

    (Published Wednesday, July 24, 2019)
    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices