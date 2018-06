This July 7, 2017, file photo provided by the German Government Press Office shows President Donald Trump shake hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the opening of the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet July 16 in Helsinki, Finland, the White House announced Thursday.

"The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues," the White House said in a statement.

The meeting is scheduled for shortly after the NATO summit.

Trump, Putin Shake Hands at G-20 Summit