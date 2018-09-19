Trump Says of Sessions: 'I Don't Have an Attorney General'

President Donald Trump launched an aggressive new attack against Jeff Sessions on Wednesday, going so far as to suggest that his attorney general's job performance has been so disappointing, it borders on the nonexistent, NBC News reported.

"I don't have an attorney general. It's very sad," Trump told Hill.TV in an exclusive Oval Office interview that was described as "free-wheeling" on the outlet's website Wednesday.

Trump has railed against Sessions regularly since the attorney general's March 2017 decision to recuse himself from the federal investigation into Russian election meddling, which includes probing contacts between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

"I'm so sad over Jeff Sessions because he came to me. He was the first senator that endorsed me. And he wanted to be attorney general, and I didn't see it,” he told Hill.TV. Trump also made clear that he thought Sessions performed poorly during his Senate confirmation hearings, saying his answers were "confusing."

