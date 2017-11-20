Republican Rep. Dave Trott told CNBC on Monday that President Donald Trump was a "factor" in his decision to retire from the House at the end of his second term.

"We have different styles and I sometimes don't understand some of the things he does and says," said Trott, who represents Michigan's 11th congressional district.

"It's a very partisan environment and I think that problem has been exacerbated under President Trump," he said on "Power Lunch."

Trott is one of more than two dozen Republican House members not seeking re-election in 2018.

Trump Designates North Korea a State Sponsor of Terror