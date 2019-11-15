Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, responds to a tweet President Donald Trump published about her record as an ambassador.

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff interrupted the impeachment hearing Friday morning to give the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine a chance to answer President Donald Trump’s real-time attacks on her on Twitter.

Schiff took over the questioning to read aloud Trump’s broadside against the former ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, as she was testifying.

“Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad,” Trump tweeted just after 10 a.m. “She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him.”

Schiff jumped into the questioning by the Democrats' chief counsel to call out the president. He asked whether everywhere she went had turned bad, as the president alleged.

“I don’t think I have such powers,” said Yovanovitch, who had moments earlier described dodging bullets in past postings. “Not in Mogadishu, Somalia and not in other places. I actually think that where I have served over the years, I and others have demonstrably made things better, for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I’ve served in.”

Ukraine, which has what she described huge challenges as far as corruption, had made a lot of progress since 20154, including during the years she was there.

“The Ukrainian people get the most credit for that and a part of that creed goes to the work of United States and to me as the ambassador,” she said.

On Fox News, the former Whitewater independent counsel Kenneth Starr said, "The president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment… .Obviously this was quite injurious."

In her opening statement, Yovanovitch talked about the dangers of being a diplomat in hot spots during her 33 years of public service.

"There is a perception that diplomats lead a comfortable life throwing dinner parties in fancy homes," she testified. "Let me tell you about some of my reality. It has not always been easy. I have moved 13 times and served in seven different countries, five of them hardship posts."

Among her posts was Somalia, an "increasing dangerous place" where the country's civil war was "grinding on." She helped to open the U.S. embassy in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where a gunman sprayed the building with gunfire.

She later served in Moscow.

"In 1993, during the attempted coup in Russia, I was caught in crossfire between presidential and parliamentary forces," she said. "It took us three tries—me without a helmet or body armor—to get into a vehicle to go to the Embassy."

Yovanovitch also testified Friday that it sounded like a threat when Trump told the Ukrainian president during his July 25 phone call at the center of impeachment proceedings, “Well she’s going to go through some things.”

Schiff then asked her the effect of today’s attack by the president.

“And now the president in real-time is attacking you,” the chairman said. “What effect do you think that has on other witnesses’ willingness to come forward and expose wrongdoing?

“It’s very intimidating,” she said.

Asked whether it was "designed to intimidate," Yovanovitch said she couldn't "get into Trump's mind."

Schiff ended with, “Some of us take witness intimidation very, very seriously.”

