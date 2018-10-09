UN Ambassador Nikki Haley Resigning: Sources

In this Sept. 24, 2018, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley attends a media briefing during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is resigning, sources told NBC News. President Donald Trump said that Haley has a "big announcement" being made at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Haley didn't comment on the initial Axios report on her resignation when asked by reporters at the White House. Two sources with knowledge of Haley's resignation confirmed it to NBC News and a senior official confirmed the resignation to CNBC.

It wasn't immediately clear why she is stepping down.

She is set to meet with Trump in the Oval Office at 10:30 a.m. ET, the White House announced.

"Big announcement with my friend Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office," Trump tweeted.

Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2010 until she was appointed to Trump's cabinet after his election in 2016, winning confirmation 96-4. She was the state's first female governor.

