Russia Suspected in Mystery 'Attacks' on US Diplomats in Cuba, China: Sources - NBC Bay Area
Russia Suspected in Mystery 'Attacks' on US Diplomats in Cuba, China: Sources

If Russia did use a futuristic weapon to damage the brains of U.S. personnel, it would mark a stunning escalation in Russian aggression toward Western nations

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    The Sound Heard By Americans in Cuba Attacks

    The Associated Press has obtained a recording of what some U.S. embassy workers heard in Havana as they were attacked by what investigators initially believed was a sonic weapon. (Published Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017)

    Intelligence agencies investigating mysterious "attacks" that led to brain injuries in U.S. personnel in Cuba and China consider Russia to be the main suspect, three U.S. officials and two others briefed on the investigation say, according to NBC News.

    The suspicion that Russia is likely behind the alleged attacks is backed up by evidence from communications intercepts amassed during a lengthy and ongoing investigation involving the FBI, the CIA and other U.S. agencies. The officials declined to elaborate on the nature of the intelligence.

    However the evidence is not yet conclusive enough for the U.S. to formally assign blame to Moscow for incidents that started in late 2016 and have continued in 2018, causing a major rupture in U.S.-Cuba relations.

    If Russia did use a futuristic weapon to damage the brains of U.S. personnel, it would mark a stunning escalation in Russian aggression toward Western nations. Russian government officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

