US Targeting NAFTA Deal in Three Weeks: Sources

For the second time this month, top officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are descending on Washington to hold negotiations

Published 2 hours ago

    Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images, File
    This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo shows President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada in Washington, D.C.

    The United States is targeting a NAFTA deal in three weeks, according to congressional aides and industry executives who have been briefed by the Trump administration, CNBC reported

    Last week, U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told members of Congress high-level talks would take two more weeks, with another two weeks spent on hammering out the fine print. A senior administration official confirmed that as the expected timing.

    For the second time this month, top officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico are descending on Washington to hold negotiations. Those meetings will take place tomorrow and Friday.

    At this time, there is not expected to be an announcement, as it could be a few weeks before a deal is finalized.

