Veterans Affairs Official to Depart Office After House Hearing Over Delayed GI Bill Benefits - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Camp Fire Death Toll Climbs to 56
logo_bay_2x

Veterans Affairs Official to Depart Office After House Hearing Over Delayed GI Bill Benefits

A House committee is set to hear testimony in the matter on Thursday

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    What You Didn't Know About Daylight Saving Time
    The Washington Post/Getty Images
    The United States Department of Veterans Affairs headquarters is seen on Wednesday May 28, 2014 in Washington, DC.

    A House committee will hear testimony Thursday from Department of Veterans Affairs officials over delayed GI Bill payments potentially affecting hundreds of thousands of veterans.

    NBC News reported Sunday that IT glitches at VA have caused GI Bill benefit payments covering education and housing to be delayed for months or never be delivered, forcing some veterans to face debt or even homelessness.

    NBC News learned on Wednesday that one of the key witnesses called to testify from VA was reassigned by the federal agency to a regional office in Houston.

    Robert Worley, executive director of Education Service of the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA), based in Washington, D.C., has been appointed to serve as the executive director of the VBA’s Houston Regional Office, according to two sources close to the VA and an email reviewed by NBC News.

    This Kentucky Election Was Decided by a Coin Toss

    [NATL] This Kentucky Election Was Decided by a Coin Toss

    One week after the votes were counted, a coin toss was used to settle a City Council race that ended in a tie in Crescent Springs, Kentucky. Jennine Bell Smith and Patrick Hackett, both write-in candidates for Crescent Springs City Council, tied with exactly 79 votes. 

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018)

    Higher-ups at VA decided to reassign Worley due to the delayed GI Bill payments, as well as other issues within his office, sources said.

    Get More at NBC News

      

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices