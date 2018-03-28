Trump Replacing VA Head With White House Doctor

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at a news conference at the Washington Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Washington, Wednesday, March 7, 2018.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would be replacing embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, who has faced an insurgency within his department and fresh allegations that he used a member of his security detail to run personal errands, with White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson.

Trump said while the nomination of Jackson is pending, the acting secrtary of the VA will be Robert Wilkie.

Shulkin is the second Cabinet secretary to depart over controversies involving expensive travel, following former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's resignation last September.



Rear Adm. Ronny L. Jackson is a native of Levelland, Texas, and graduated from Texas A&M University in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in marine biology; he went on to attend medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch, graduating in 1995 with his Doctor of Medicine.

He began his active duty naval service in 1995 and went on to become the honor graduate of the Navy’s Undersea Medical Officer Program in Groton, Connecticut.

He has served as White House physician during the administrations of Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.



