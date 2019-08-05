What's Happening Inside UnidosUS Conference in San Diego - NBC Bay Area
What's Happening Inside UnidosUS Conference in San Diego

We will update this article with key moments happening inside the conference taking place in San Diego, California

By NBC 7 Staff

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    Some of the top Democratic presidential candidates are speaking Monday at the national conference for UnidosUS, the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

    Attendees will hear from former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.; U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former mayor of San Antonio, Texas Julián Castro; and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. 

    Check back throughout the day.

