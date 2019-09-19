Whistleblower Complaint About Trump Involves Ukraine, Report Says - NBC Bay Area
Whistleblower Complaint About Trump Involves Ukraine, Report Says

    Whistleblower Complaint About Trump Involves Ukraine, Report Says
    David Speier/NurPhoto via Getty Images
    FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the closing press conference of the G7 summit on Aug. 26, 2019, in Biarritz, France.

    A whistleblower complaint by an intelligence official about a promise made by President Donald Trump to a foreign leader involves Ukraine, The Washington Post reported Thursday evening.

    The newspaper cited two people familiar with the matter whom it did not name. The Trump administration has withheld the details of the whistleblower report from Congress; though it was known that the complaint involved a foreign leader, the Post was the first to report the country involved.

    The newspaper first reported this week that the complaint was by an intelligence officer troubled by a promise Trump had made during communication and interaction with a foreign leader.

    A former U.S. intelligence official familiar with the matter confirmed to NBC News Wednesday night that the whistleblower complaint involves a phone conversation that Trump had. NBC News has not independently confirmed that Ukraine is at the center of the issue. A request for comment from the White House was not immediately returned.

