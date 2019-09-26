Here is a redacted version of a secret whistleblower's complaint involving President Donald Trump and a letter by the Intelligence Community Inspector General about the complaint. The House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence released the declassified complaint and IG's letter Thursday ahead of Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire's testimony before Congress (a livestream of that appearance is leading this story).

“The Committee this morning will be releasing the declassified whistleblower complaint that it received late last night from the ODNI. It is a travesty that it was held up this long," said Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. “This complaint should never have been withheld from Congress. It exposed serious wrongdoing, and was found both urgent and credible by the Inspector General."

Maguire initially withheld the whistleblower's complaint from congressional lawmakers despite an initial finding by the government's intelligence inspector general that it represented an "urgent concern." The complaint was submitted to the inspector general in August. Members of the House and Senate intelligence committees were able to view the document on Wednesday.

The release comes one day after the White House made public, also under pressure from Democrats, a five-page memo summarizing a call on July 25, 2019, between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and President Trump. During the call, Trump pressed Ukraine's new president to investigate his 2020 Democratic rival, Joe Biden, and Biden's son.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday said the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump over whether he abused the powers of the presidency.

Here is the declassified complaint with redactions:

Here is the Intelligence Community Inspector General letter about the complaint: