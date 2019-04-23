The White House has told Carl Kline, the former security specialist who approved Jared Kushner’s security clearance over the objections of career staffers, not to comply with a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee, according to a letter obtained by NBC News.

Kline was supposed to appear before committee staff Tuesday to face questions related to his handling of White House security clearances.

But in a letter to Kline's attorney Robert Driscoll dated Monday, White House Deputy Counsel Michael Purpura said Kline should not appear for an interview if the committee does not allow a member of the White House counsel staff to attend.

Driscoll sent his own letter to the committee, saying that Kline risked jeopardizing his current job at the Pentagon if he defied the White House.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, did not immediately return a request for comment.