This is February 1, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump walk away from Marine One after returning to the White House from a visit with Republican lawmakers at their congressional retreat in West Virginia.

The White House has shown support Monday towards efforts to improve background checks for gun purchases since the gun debate was sparked after the deadly Florida high school shooting that left 17 students and teachers dead, NBC News reported.

In a statement press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Trump was open to bipartisan legislation on background checks.

"The President spoke to Senator Cornyn on Friday about the bipartisan bill he and Sen. Murphy introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation. While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system," Sanders said in a statement.

A senior administration official told NBC News over the weekend that while Trump supports the concept of improving the background check system, the language may end up needing to be tweaked.