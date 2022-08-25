SF Abortion Rights Advocates Focus on Women's Voter Turnout in November

With about 10 weeks until the November election, the focus for some advocates has shifted from primaries to voter turnout, and one group is urging more women to vote in the wake of the abortion debate.

The 2022 W Challenge is meant to encourage more women to vote in the midterm election, especially on issues surrounding abortion rights. On Wednesday, a rally is scheduled at San Francisco City Hall to prepare for Sunday's Day of Action organized by the League of Women Voters in San Francisco.

The goal: Get more women and those who support women's rights to the polls.

A recent survey conducted by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies shows more than 80% of registered voters consider abortion to be important for the midterms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It also shows 71% plan to vote for Proposition 1, an amendment to the California Constitution that would prohibit the state from interfering with a woman's right to an abortion and guarantees access to contraceptives.

California is not the only state where abortion is a pivotal issue at the ballot box. In a swing district in upstate New York, Democrat Pat Ryan pulled off a special election win over Republican Marc Molinaro after campaigning on abortion rights.

Meanwhile, new laws banning abortion rights are taking effect this week in Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Idaho and North Dakota.