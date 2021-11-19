Arizona

Arizona Man Convicted of Threatening Speaker Nancy Pelosi

The sentencing is set for January

Getty Images

An Arizona man who left a message telling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “I’m coming to kill you," was convicted Thursday, federal prosecutors said.

Steven Arthur Martis, 77, of Bullhead City, was convicted on one count of communicating an interstate threat, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona said Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Martis left the voicemails with Pelosi's office on Jan. 17. One contained the threat to kill Pelosi, D-Calif., and the other said “you’re dead,” according to a criminal complaint.

About a year earlier, the FBI had interviewed Martis about a different message to another member of Congress and warned him that conduct is against the law, an affidavit filed in the case says.

Politics

Jackie Speier Nov 17

What Comes Next After Rep. Speier Retires?

Jackie Speier Nov 16

Rep. Jackie Speier Announces She Won't Seek Re-election and Will Retire

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

ArizonaNancy Pelosi
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us