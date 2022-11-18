Donald Trump

Watch: Garland Names Ex-Federal Prosecutor as Special Counsel to Lead Trump-Related Probes

The special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges

By Eric Tucker and Michael Balsamo

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6 insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

Garland named John L. Smith, known as Jack Smith, a prosecutor at The Hague and a former federal prosecutor, to begin serving as special counsel immediately.

Smith was previously the chief of the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, where he oversaw public corruption and elections-related investigations.

The move, which is being announced just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy, is a recognition of the unmistakable political implications of two investigations that involve not only a former president but also a current White House hopeful.

Though the appointment installs a new supervisor atop the probes — both of which are expected to accelerate now that the midterm elections are complete — the special counsel will still report to Garland, who has ultimate say of whether to bring charges.

Trump representatives did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald Trumpattorney generalMerrick Garland
