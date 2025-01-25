Bay Area immigration advocates see increase in people seeking services

Bay Area immigration advocates said they had seen an increase in people looking to speak with immigration lawyers.

Jeremy Barousse, the director of policy at Amigos de Guadalupe, said that since President Donald Trump took office, there have been increased fears and concerns in the community.

"Just seeing all the news coming down from Washington and all the executive orders and memos, it just brings a lot of uncertainty with our immigrant families and people just being a little more careful when they're out," Barousse said.

ICE arrests in the county have increased, and troops have arrived at the county's southern another.

After a record 10 million illegal border crossing over the past four years, ICE is ramping up the arrest of undocumented immigrants.

So far, 538 arrests have been made on Thursday nationwide, doubling the daily average in September.

ICE also confirmed one arrest was made in San Francisco, who was undocumented in the county and had been convicted of sexual exploitation of a child.

"Our immigrant community is living with a lot of uncertainty," Barousse said.

To help combat the fears, Amigos de Guadalupe has been passing out red cards informing people what they can do if they are to be stopped by an ICE agent.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Lawmakers in the state senate have also passed measures to provide more money to help the state's legal battle with the Trump administration. Additionally, these measures will help undocumented immigrants get legal support.

"Making sure that people are educated and aware as to what their due process rights are, that even when its federal agents, they're not supposed to be coming onto private places without a warrant," said Dave Cortese, a state senator from the Bay Area.