Bay Area republicans believe JD Vance will lead party to White House win

Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance took to the stage at the Republican National Convention to address not only republicans but the entire county, said some Bay Area politicians.

The nominee, with Silicon Valley ties as a former venture capitalist, has been characterized as the nominee that has energized more than just the republican party.

Peter Kuo, an RNC Alternate Delegate and former vice chair of the California Republican Party, said Vance is looking out for all Americans.

“During his speech, he talks about his American dream, so his job will be to preserve that American dream for all of us,” Kuo said. “He will bring a lot of immunity. Our business here is to “Make America Great Again!”

Vance’s background as a current senator from Ohio, former VC, someone who grew up with an addictive parent in poverty and marine will unify the party and help the campaign reach new donors locally.

“His background is such an inspiring one, coming from a lower socioeconomic background and having drug abuse in the family – you know to be the first person in his family to go on to college,” said Harmeet Dhillon, an attorney for the Trump campaign. “Today, those people are here. They’re here to support him. They’re writing bigger checks. They’re all in.”

John Dennis, chairman of the Republican party in San Francisco and a delegate at the convention, said he's excited for what Vance has to bring.

“Great family, great businessperson. He has a lot to offer the president and that was all clear tonight,” Dennis said.

Dhillon, who delivered a prayer Monday night at the RNC, said that the party needs to continue welcoming people to the party.

And with Vance on the ticket in November Dhillon and Kuo said they believe it will lead to a win come November’s general election.

“We need to continue to make sure that people who haven’t been exposed to the party are warmly welcomed in the party,” Dhillon said.

Though some still remain optimistic of whether or not Vance will be the nominee to help garner more votes.

"I thought it was a sycophantic session in front of Donald Trump and I think that’s why he was selected. Whether it broadens Trump’s appeal remains to be seen," said Jeffrey Kwong, president of the Harvey Milk Democratic Club in San Francisco.