Bay Area Republicans rally support for Trump following RNC

Donald Trump wrapped up the Republican National Convention accepting his nomination in his bid for the White House, and many in the Bay Area are excited to see what's next.

Watch parties were held across the region with main gatherings in San Francisco. Those in attendance said Trump's speech united them.

"He almost died and that was way too close and to see him standing there was very moving for me," said Monika Rothenbuhler, first chair, of the San Francisco GOP party.

The former president walked on stage to Lee Greenwood's song "God Bless the USA" and spoke in length about the assassination attempt less than a week ago.

Jacob Spangler, member of the San Francisco Young Republicans, said he was shocked to hear the news when it came out, but that the former president's call for unity spoke to him.

"In these modern times with modern security, modern secret service, it’s just unthinkable that this could happen," he said.

Trump's speech touched on immigration, inflation and saftey with the call to "Make America Great once again."

"How can we lose I mean when you look at the opposition the democrats are in disarray they don’t even know who their nominee is at this point," Rothenbuhler said.

The RNC also comes as President Joe Biden is facing pressure from leaders of the Democratic party to drop his bid for the White House.

Biden is currently isolating in Delaware after testing positive for COVID-19 on a political trip in Las Vegas.

Jeff Burns, chairman of the Contra Costa Republican Party, was one of a select few to hear from Trump before his acceptance speech in Milwaukee.

Burns said that despite what the former president said will be a landslide victory the party must not get comfortable.

"There’s work to do we can’t sit on our laurels, but everybody here is really excited and pumped up and energized to go back to their various states and kick in for this ticket," Burns said.

Wherever Bay Area republicans where, either locally or at the RNC, many said they are energized, excited and ready to rally support until election day.

"He is strong, and he’s a fighter," Burns said. "The whole convention is fired up from that. I know I wouldn’t have had the courage to get up off the ground and throw my fist in the air after almost being killed like he did."