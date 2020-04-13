2020 Election

Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden for President

A split image showing Democratic presidential primary front-runners Sen. Bernie Sanders (left) of Vermont and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy on Monday as he made a joint online appearance with the former vice president.

“I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse,” Sanders said.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president,” Sanders added. “I will do all that I can to make that happen.”

Sanders ended his own presidential bid last week. The Vermont senator initially exceeded sky-high expectations about his ability to recreate the magic of his 2016 presidential bid, and even overcame a heart attack last October. But he couldn't convert unwavering support from progressives into a viable path to the nomination, with "electability” fears fueled by questions about whether his democratic socialist ideology would be palatable to general election voters.

Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced he is suspending his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination. Sanders held an early lead in the race but former Vice President Joe Biden surged past him.

The Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

2020 ElectionJoe BidenBernie Sanders
