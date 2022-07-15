Biden Abandons Plans to Nominate Anti-Abortion Attorney as Federal Judge

President Joe Biden is abandoning his plans to nominate anti-abortion lawyer Chad Meredith to be a federal judge in Kentucky, the White House told NBC News on Friday.

The president's initial plan, reported June 29 by the Louisville Courier Journal, was part of an apparent deal with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell that later sparked a firestorm among Biden supporters, particularly due to the heightened focus on abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in late June.

White House spokesman Andrew Bates said Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., did not sign off on the nomination by returning a so-called blue slip, a courtesy granted to home state senators on district judgeships like the one Meredith was under consideration for.

“In considering potential district court nominees, the White House learned that Senator Rand Paul will not return a blue slip on Chad Meredith,” Bates said. “Therefore, the White House will not nominate Mr. Meredith.”

Paul’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why he didn’t support the Meredith nomination.

