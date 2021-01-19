Bay Area Residents Prepare for Inauguration Day

With COVID-19 restrictions, the Biden/Harris inauguration won't be the big celebration we are used to.

Most supporters in the Bay Area will be joining virtual watch parties, but there is a special group from Oakland who will witness the moment in person Invited by Vice President-elect Harris.

“We're so happy to represent the Bay Area here in D.C.,” said Derreck Johnson who is part of a group of 20 people from Oakland who are in D.C.

He and Peter Monroe are preparing to see long-time friend Harris be sworn in as vice president.

“I'm not surprised,” said Johnson. “Kamala has always been determined and strived for bigger things. One of the proudest days of our life to watch our friend, sister, family, someone we've known for a long time become vice president of the United States.”

Where will you be watching the Inauguration tomorrow? Manny’s in SF is preparing for a virtual watch party. There is a group from the Bay Area in DC, invited by VP Elect Harris to attend. Story at 11. @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/VlP0nQjhee — Jean Elle (@nbcjeanelle) January 20, 2021

In the Bay Area, Debbie Mesloh will be watching the inauguration on Zoom with other former Harris staffers.

She says she is looking forward to seeing Harris make history, and get to work.

I think the swearing in was at two, we were in the DA's office at six working so, I guarantee she starts tomorrow,” said Mesloh.

In San Francisco, Manny's is decorating for a virtual watch party. It's expected to be a lively experience.

“It feels like we've finally reached where we wanted to reach for the last four years, feels amazing,” said Jupiter Peraza.