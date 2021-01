NBC Bay Area reporter Kris Sanchez is in Washington, D.C., covering the inauguration events. Follow her on social media to keep up with her latest posts.

It was hard to sleep last night! We begin our coverage from DC this morning on #todayinthebay. @nbcbayarea @Telemundo48 https://t.co/0atKT05GbP pic.twitter.com/4oAb3y0sh9 — Kris Sanchez (@KrisNBC) January 19, 2021