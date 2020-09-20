Biden to Speak in Philadelphia as Both Sides Gear Up for SCOTUS Fight

Presidential candidate Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks in Philadelphia Sunday as he looks to win back the key battleground state that Democrats lost in 2016.

Biden’s team said he will speak around 2 p.m., though there were no specifics regarding what he was set to talk about. However, Biden may address the topic of the Supreme Court, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Republicans’ signaling that they will look to fill her seat with just weeks to go before November’s election.

As it stands, Biden leads President Donald Trump nationally among registered voters by 8 percentage points, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll. In 12 combined swing states, including Pennsylvania, the former vice president leads Trump by 6 points.

Trump eked out a narrow win of about 44,000 votes when he beat Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania in 2016. However, the president’s approval numbers have suffered in recent months due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now Joe Biden is looking to capitalize, but the recent death of Ginsburg could galvanize both parties.

Trump has already filled two Supreme Court seats during his first term, adding conservative justices. He could swing the court further right if he is able to replace the liberal Ginsburg, which he has asked the Republican-led Senate to do “without delay.”

Democrats, meanwhile, have painted Republicans as hypocrites on the issue, given that for nine months they refused to hold a vote on Merrick Garland, whom Barack Obama nominated for the court nine months ahead of the 2016 presidential election following the death of conservative justice Antonin Scalia.

Republicans, led by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, blocked Garland’s nomination, arguing that the presidential election should be held ahead of a vote for Obama’s nominee.

Now Biden is using the Republicans’ same argument as he seeks to win the presidency and himself nominate a new justice to the high court.

“Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and the President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg,” he tweeted.