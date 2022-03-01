Biden Urges Unity in Battle Against Cancer

Biden said that his administration's goal is to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% over the next 25 years.

Biden said wants to see more cancers turn from "death sentences into treatable diseases." Biden announced his administration is expanding eligibility to veterans suffering from nine respiratory cancers.

"I’m also calling on Congress: pass a law to make sure veterans devastated by toxic exposures in Iraq and Afghanistan finally get the benefits and comprehensive health care they deserve," Biden said. "Let’s end cancer as we know it."