Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell endorse Harris

Brother-and-sister musical stars Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell endorsed Kamala Harris and Tim Walz on Tuesday, releasing a video on social media calling on people to register to vote and cast early ballots.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” Eilish said.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms and our future,” O’Connell added. “The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

The endorsement is another example of how the pop music world is lining up behind the Democratic ticket. Taylor Swift endorsed Harris and Walz soon after Harris debated with Donald Trump on Sept. 10.