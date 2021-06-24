Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Newsom Is Second in State's History to Face Recall Election

There have been 54 efforts to recall California governors since the power was put in the state constitution in 1911, only one of which was successful

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom talks during a news conference at Universal Studios in Universal City, Calif., on June 15, 2021.
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP (File)

The effort to recall Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom has more than enough signatures to proceed, the state's election official said Wednesday.

Backers of the recall passed the 1.5 million signature threshold in April, but there was then a 30-day period where people who wanted to withdraw their signatures were given a chance to do so.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Just 43 signatures were withdrawn, leaving 1,719,900 verified signatures to initiate the recall election, the California Secretary of State's Office said in a statement. Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber on Wednesday notified the state finance department of the result.

Politics

California Jun 16

County Clerks: Don't Hold Newsom Recall Before Mid-September

Russia Jun 16

How Russia's Putin ‘Seduces' American Presidents

According to the Secretary of State's Office, there have been 54 efforts to recall California governors since the power was put in the state constitution in 1911. Only one succeeded: Gov. Gray Davis was recalled in 2003 and was replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

The leaders of America’s most-populous states - all recently criticized in the national press following different controversies - have one surprising thing in common: middling approval ratings that are neither near the top nor the bottom of the nation’s 50 state leaders.

This article tagged under:

Gavin NewsomCalifornia
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us