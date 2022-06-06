As of Monday, with just one day left until California’s Primary Election, 14% of registered voters in the state have returned their ballots.
That’s according to a ballot tracker from Political Data Inc., a California-based campaign firm that tracks voter turnout.
As of May 23, 81.53% of eligible voters in California were registered, for a total of 21,941,212, according to the Secretary of State.
Tuesday’s Primary Election will determine who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8.
Key Races
Some of the key races include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Controller, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.
In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.
In Santa Clara County, voters will decide on a new sheriff and mayor in San Jose.
If you’re registered to vote — you should have received a mail-in ballot automatically.
Take a look at key races in your county using the tool below.
Find Your California Primary Candidates
Note: The candidate order is randomized. Source: California Secretary of State
Voter Turnout in the Bay Area
Here’s a look at voter turnout as of Monday across the nine Bay Area counties, according to Political Data Inc.
- San Francisco County — 21% (102,370 ballots returned)
- Santa Clara County — 18% (178,283 ballots returned)
- Solano County — 11% (28,995 ballots returned)
- Sonoma County — 20% (60,394 ballots returned)
- Marin County — 18% (29,951 ballots returned)
- Contra Costa County — 17% (117,286 ballots returned)
- Alameda County — 13% (121,691 ballots returned)
- Napa County — 18% (14,805 ballots returned)
- San Mateo County — 17% (73,799 ballots returned)
When is the Deadline to Cast My Ballot?
Ballots must be returned in-person or postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.
Click here to find a polling place near you.
Take a look at NBC Bay Area's 2022 Election coverage here.