As of Monday, with just one day left until California’s Primary Election, 14% of registered voters in the state have returned their ballots.

That’s according to a ballot tracker from Political Data Inc., a California-based campaign firm that tracks voter turnout.

As of May 23, 81.53% of eligible voters in California were registered, for a total of 21,941,212, according to the Secretary of State.

Tuesday’s Primary Election will determine who will run in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Key Races

Some of the key races include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Attorney General, State Controller, Superintendent of Public Instruction, Insurance Commissioner, U.S. Senate and U.S. House of Representatives.

In San Francisco, voters will decide whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

In Santa Clara County, voters will decide on a new sheriff and mayor in San Jose.

If you’re registered to vote — you should have received a mail-in ballot automatically.

Voter Turnout in the Bay Area

Here’s a look at voter turnout as of Monday across the nine Bay Area counties, according to Political Data Inc.

San Francisco County — 21% (102,370 ballots returned)

Santa Clara County — 18% (178,283 ballots returned)

Solano County — 11% (28,995 ballots returned)

Sonoma County — 20% (60,394 ballots returned)

Marin County — 18% (29,951 ballots returned)

Contra Costa County — 17% (117,286 ballots returned)

Alameda County — 13% (121,691 ballots returned)

Napa County — 18% (14,805 ballots returned)

San Mateo County — 17% (73,799 ballots returned)

When is the Deadline to Cast My Ballot?

Ballots must be returned in-person or postmarked by Tuesday, June 7.

In the June 7 primary election, San Jose voters will begin the process of electing the city's next mayor. Mayor Sam Liccardo has hit his term limit, so it's an open race with seven candidates on the ballot. The top two vote getters will head to a November runoff election unless one candidate grabs more than 50 percent of the vote. Big issues in this race are the escalating problems around homelessness and affordable housing in the city, an uptick in crime amid a police staffing shortage, and the future of downtown, where businesses are struggling to recover and Google wants to build a sprawling new campus. Here's what to know about the candidates for the highest office in the Bay Area's biggest city.