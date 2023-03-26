Congressman Ro Khanna Endorses Congresswoman Barbara Lee for Senator

Silicon Valley Congressman Ro Khanna announced on social media Sunday that he was endorsing fellow House member and longtime Bay Area Congresswoman Barbara Lee in her bid for U.S. Senate.

"I am excited and proud to endorse my good friend Barbara Lee for U.S. Senate. Barbara is the progressive leader Californians need right now, and her solid record as one of Congress' most outspoken champions of justice speaks for itself," Khanna said in a statement.

The endorsement ends speculation that Khanna might also run for the sear being vacated by Feinstein, who said earlier this year that she will not seek re-election.

Lee said she was honored to receive the endorsement.

"In the Senate, I promise to always stand up for our progressive values and be a voice for the voiceless, so we all have a seat at the table and, together, can deliver real change. I've been doing this my entire career and I'll keep doing it in the Senate," Lee said.

A spokesperson for Lee confirmed that Khanna will serve as the co-chair for Lee’s senate campaign.

Khanna is backing Lee over two other House colleagues, Adam Schiff and Katie Porter, who both represent congressional districts in Southern California.

Lee has also received endorsements from California Attorney General Rob Bonta and state Controller Malia Cohen, among others.