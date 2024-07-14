Conspiracy theories to arise amid Trump rally shooting, expert says

Former president Donald Trump was shot a political rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, leaving many in the Bay Area wondering what's next. One expert said it can lead to a slew of conspiracies.

The former president took to social media and said he is blooded by fine after close to 12 loud pops were fired, one grazing his ear.

San Francsico State University Political Science Professor James Taylor said he likes the shooting to an assassination attempt in 1981m when then-president Ronald Regan was wounded by gunfire upon leaving a D.C. hotel.

"To have political violence in American politics is not new but to have it in such a way where a candidate is on stage about to give a speech in front of hundreds of supporters in board daylight on national television is really brazen," Taylor said.

Additionally, Taylor said the events could potentially fuel disinformation and conspiracy theories about the attack. Some have already started swirling on social media, he said.

"In terms of our politics and the polarization in our politics this is just a dismal development because it just increases cynicism," Taylor said. "It will increase distrust. It will lead to more conspiracy; the internet will take it in an entirely different direction regardless of the official reports are. The internet has its own mind."

Witnesses from the rally in western Pennsylvania were quickly evacuated out.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting and shared an update in a news conference from Pennsylvania.

Federal authorities have identified the alleged shooter as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office confirmed to NBC News.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Investigators are still working to identify a possible motive.