Roe v. Wade

Daughter of ‘Jane Roe' Fears Overturning Decision ‘Could Take Us Back 50 Years'

Melissa Mills, eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, said whether to have an abortion 'shouldn’t be anybody else’s choice but that woman who needs to make that decision'

In this April 26, 1989, file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A daughter of the woman whose legal challenge led to the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling said on Tuesday that if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark decision, it could set women back 50 years.

Melissa Mills, eldest daughter of Norma McCorvey, told MSNBC she is in “disbelief” that the nation’s highest court appears poised to overturn the case that legalized abortion nationwide.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Politico reported Monday on a leaked draft decision that appears to show there are enough justices to overturn Roe v. Wade. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the draft is authentic, but said it did not represent a final decision from the high court.

“I can’t believe that it could take us back 50 years and there’s going to be so many unnecessary deaths and people without what they need for health care and to take care of themselves,” Mills said.

In this April 26, 1989, file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case.
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
In this April 26, 1989, file photo, Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe in the 1973 court case, left, and her attorney Gloria Allred hold hands as they leave the Supreme Court building in Washington after sitting in while the court listened to arguments in a Missouri abortion case.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Politics

Roe v. Wade 18 hours ago

What Would Happen in the Bay Area if Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade?

Ukraine-Russia War 22 hours ago

Political Analysis: Pelosi Leads Delegation to Ukraine

This article tagged under:

Roe v. WadeSupreme CourtJane RoeMelissa Mills
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us